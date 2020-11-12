Workers rally against price-hike

LAHORE:Hundreds of workers and trade union leaders held a rally on Wednesday under the aegis of All Pakistan Federation of Trade Union (Regd.) to condemn skyrocketing price hike of essential commodities, rising poverty, unemployment, and huge gap between the rich and poor.

The rally led by the federation’s general secretary, Khurshid Ahmad, marched from Nisbet Road to Laxmi Chowk carrying national flags and banners. It was participated by the representatives of trade unions of government and semi-government institutions, commercial and industrial organisations from all parts of the country. Khurshid Ahmad demanded to the federal and provincial governments to raise the wages and pensions of workers. The other speakers call upon the government of Pakistan to hold a tripartite conference to give voice to the workers in the decision-making bodies in conformity with I.L.O Convention No. 144 ratified by the government of Pakistan.

Through a resolution, the participants demanded the government prevent the proposed privatisation of the nation public utilities which were establish in the wider public interest. It was demanded that the government should order regularisation of contract and temporary workers. Safe working conditions for workers were also demanded.