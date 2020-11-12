Qasim Khan Suri asks traders to participate in standing committees

LAHORE:National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri has said the business community is welcome to participate in the standing committees of the parliament on trade, finance and economy.

Addressing the members of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he assured them that the government will listen to the businesspersons and will work hand in hand with them to further the business activities in the country. The government has also ensured continuation of business activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is the sign of the commitment the government has for the assistance of the business community of the country.

The NA deputy speaker regretted that Pakistan does not have a strong democratic system which supports the constructive policies of the preceding governments, and this is the reason behind the absence of the strong trade policies. He said the PTI government will make sure that the business-friendly policies continue for long time.

Suri said overpopulation is the main reason behind the lack of facilities. “At some stage of COVID-19 pandemic, we had strong concerns that if this disease spreads more, how we will be able to provide basic health facilities at this large scale. To begin with, we did not even have ventilators and we were importing petty items like masks to fulfil our needs. Now we are not only producing masks and ventilators but also exporting these items.” He said, “The support and contribution of the business community to fight coronavirus enabled us to control the disease.”

Speaking about the regional trade, Qasim Khan Suri said, “In the recent years, our exports to Afghanistan have decreased substantially; this is due to the unrest in the neighbouring country.