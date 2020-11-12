Food dept welcomes Rs1,650 per 40kg wheat support price

LAHORE:The provincial food department has welcomed fixing of wheat support price at Rs1,650 per 40kg by the federal government.

The price of wheat has been fixed at Rs1,650 per maund by the federal cabinet, which is a step in right direction, said a spokesman for the department here Wednesday. The decision of the federal cabinet will help in stabilising the prices of flour as well as ensuring its abundant supply in the market, he added. He made it clear that the new wheat support price would be applied from upcoming procurement season starting from April 2021.

18,000 sugar bags, over 300 rice bags confiscated in Oct: The Punjab government confiscated a huge quantity of essential food items in the month of October in the crackdown going on in the province on hoarders. The government authorities confiscated 18,000 bags of sugar, 302 bags of rice, 1,160 bags of wheat, 50kg each, 2,627 bags of flour, 20kg each, and 35,000kg ghee during raids in different cities across the province, according to a report presented in a meeting chaired by the chief secretary. According to the report, 49 wholesalers were found involved in hoarding against whom authorities lodged five FIRs, imposed Rs 0.6 fine million on them, besides sealing 10 warehouses.

The authorities carried out raids in Bahawalnagar, Rajanpur, Faisalabad, Chiniot, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Vehari, Attock, Sahiwal, Sargodha and Bhakkar districts. The chief secretary said concrete steps were being taken to ensure availability of essential commodities especially flour and sugar at officially-fixed prices. He directed the officers to deal with the hoarders and profiteers with an iron hand and keep close watch on the prices of essential commodities as well as their quality and supply.

He also issued instructions regarding improving the availability of flour and sugar at retail outlets in Multan and Sahiwal. The industries secretary briefed the meeting that about 27,000 metric tonne imported sugar has been provided to districts for its sale at discounted rates and out of this quantity, 12,000 metric tonne has been supplied in the open market so far. He said that imported sugar is available at Rs 82per kg in Sahulat bazaars and maximum rate of Rs 84 per kg at retail shops. He said that yesterday footfall of consumers was recorded 300,000 in 369 Sahulat bazaars established by the government in cities throughout the province.