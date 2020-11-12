Five more confirmed positive for dengue

LAHORE:Five more patients have been confirmed positive for dengue virus during the last 24 hours, which raised the total cases of dengue fever in Punjab to 190 this year, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Wednesday. Four patients have been confirmed as dengue virus positive in Lahore, and one in Sargodha. At least five dengue fever patients are under treatment in hospitals, while all other patients have recovered. No death due to dengue fever has occurred in Punjab this year so far.