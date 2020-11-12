School, shops sealed over corona SOPs violation

LAHORE:The district administration’s field formations continued to strictly implement corona SOPs in the city and sealed several shops, businesses and educational institutions for breaching the SOPs here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Mudasar Riaz directed all assistant commissioners to implement corona SOPs, besides taking strict and indiscriminate action against the violators. Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha visited the smart locked down area of Muslim Town. He directed DDHO Samanabad and the DSP concerned to ensure closure of all offices, academies and institutions in the area.

Assistant Commissioner, Model Town, Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha sealed Imtiaz Mega Store at Main Boulevard Gulberg Store. Action was taken for not wearing masks and not adopting social distance. Assistant Commissioner Cantt Marzia Saleem visited Cavalry Ground smart locked down area and checked staff attendance in private offices. She sealed Daffodil School in Tehsil Cantt for not implementing corona SOPs. Marzia Saleem also sealed Ice Food and SurveAid Pharmacy. Teams under the supervision of assistant commissioner Shalimar Mehdi Malov sealed 10 shops on GT Road and Harbanspura bazaar.