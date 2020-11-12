SIMS professors set an example of philanthropy

LAHORE:In an unprecedented move, senior doctors of the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) pooled their money and raised Rs2 million within half an hour for medical expenditure of the poor and needy patients.

This excellent example was set up during a recent meeting of the SIMS Academic Council when Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Amjad made an emotional appeal to the participants to donate generously for medicine and operation cost of the poor and needy patients. This began with Prof Muhammad Amjad announcing to donate Rs 100,000 for the noble cause. This inspired many others and instantly a sum of Rs2 million was raised.

This is perhaps for the first time in the history that senior professors, who otherwise are known for charging hefty fee from patients, have made generous contribution for patients. Not only that they also vowed to continue this mission for the welfare of the poor and needy patients.

Among others who actively contributed to the donation drive include Prof Dr Fareed Ahmad Khan (Plastic Surgeon), Dr Arif Nadeem (Professor of Medicine), Prof Dr Muhammad Imran (Physician), Dr Waseem Hayat Khan (Surgeon), Prof Dr Shahbaz Aman (Dermatologist), Prof Dr Abdullah Haroon (Neurosurgeon), Prof Dr Ahmad Rohail (ENT Surgeon), Dr Qamar (Surgeon), Prof Dr Khalid Waheed (Eye Surgeon), Dr Muhammad Shoaib Nabi Buzdar (Chest Surgeon), Dr Zahid (Nephrologists), Dr Shahzad (Urologist), Prof Dr Tayyaba Khawar Butt (Pediatrician), Dr Jamshed (Gynecologist), Prof Uzair (Surgeon), Prof Tahseen, Dr Saima Shahbaz, Prof Faiza Bashir, Prof Khatija Irfan, Prof Naila, Prof Shumaila Seemi Malik, Prof Rubina Sohail, Prof Afshan Shahid and others.