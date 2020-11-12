Youth shot at, injured over street repair issue

LAHORE:A youth was wounded and his family members, including women, were tortured by their neighbours and their accomplices at Fateh Garh, Harbanspura, on Wednesday.

Accused Imtiaz along with his son Haris, brother Mushtaq and his two sons Zahid and Babar and their accomplice Ebad allegedly shot at and wounded his neighbor Raza Amir and severely manhandled his family members on the issue of a street’s construction. Victim Raza’s father Amir Hussain and other locals decided to construct the street on self-help basis as it was flooded with sewage water and it had made very difficult for the residents to pass through.

Everyone agreed, but Imtiaz feared that his house would go down and submerge if the street level was raised. He brought a stay order from a civil court, upon which, the construction was suspended. However, on the day of the incident, he along with his family members severely manhandled Amir, his son Raza and other family members, including women who had come out of their house to rescue their men.

Later, the accused opened fire, as a result of which, Raza sustained at least four wounds and other family members escaped unhurt. He was admitted to a local hospital. Police registered a case and arrested four accused persons.

Meanwhile, Dolphin Squad arrested three youths namely Kashif, Allah Ditta and Abu Bakar on charge of firing in the air near Harbanspura Bridge. Man hit to death: A man was killed by a speeding car on Thokar Flyover on Wednesday. The victim identified as Hafiz Jehangir was on his way to his NAB office on a bike when a rashly-driven car hit him, resulting into his instant death. Police shifted the body to morgue.