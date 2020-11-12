Pneumonia huge burden on healthcare system

LAHORE:Health experts believe that pneumonia is a huge burden on Pakistan’s healthcare system as it is the single biggest infectious killer of adults and children. Lack of awareness in society and caregivers is contributing to the hike in fatalities. President Pakistan Chest Society, Dr Nisar Rao, said that pneumonia is an infection of lungs and is one of the world’s leading causes of death.

In 2019 alone, it claimed 2.5 million lives. He said, “Covid-19 pandemic is dramatically increasing pneumonia deaths as it could add 1.9 million to the death toll this year. This could increase ‘all-cause’ pneumonia deaths by more than 75pc. No other infection causes this burden of death.” Professor Tanvir us Salam, Professor of Medicine said, “While young, healthy adults have less risk of pneumonia than those of advanced age, it is always a threat.

Older people have higher risk of getting pneumonia, and are more likely to die from it if they do.” He said that pneumonia is the most common cause of sepsis and septic shock, causing 50pc of all episodes, while pneumonia can develop in patients already in the hospital for other reasons.

“Pneumonia can be caused by lots of different types of microbes, and no single one is responsible for as many as 10pc of pneumonia cases. Vaccines are available for some but not many causes of pneumonia,” he said.