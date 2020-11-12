Dr Yasmin Rashid orders action against CEOs for poor performance

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid ordered action against CEOs of poor performing districts on Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

Addressing the CEOs monthly conference here Wednesday, the health minister said that all districts had been given the budget for curbing corona pandemic. Every CEO must personally visit each and every DHQ, THQ hospitals, review and assess preparations for controlling the pandemic. She said the data about all available beds with oxygen facilities must be shared with the department.

All health professionals must ensure safety precautions during treatment. CEOs must meet staff on regular basis to raise the morale of the staff. Only by collaborative efforts, can we thwart the threat of the second wave of the pandemic. Life and death are in Allah’s control and doctors are frontline workers, she added. The minister said that treatment of patients must be the foremost priority of doctors. Complaints against CEOs shall be probed and strict action shall be taken on poor performance, especially on issues related to the shortage of medicines, she added. In case of negligence in the polio campaign, the CEO shall be held responsible. I appreciate good performing CEOs, especially those from Jhelum, Chakwal and Narowal. All BHUs must be prepared to stop the spread of communicable diseases. We are upgrading the BHUs to round-the-clock model, the minister said.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (r) Usman Younis, Secretary Health South Punjab Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, Special Secretary Saqib Mannan, Director General Health Services Dr Haroon Jehangir, Additional Secretary Coordination Ms Sundas Irshad, Additional Secretary (Technical) Dr Asim Altaf were present in the meeting, whereas Directors Health from Divisions, Medical Superintendents of THQ and DHQ Hospitals joined via video link.