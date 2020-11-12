CM Usman Buzdar okays green electric buses

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has given approval to ply green electric buses with the direction to complete the relating matters at the earliest.

Presiding over a meeting at his office, the CM asked the transport department to submit comprehensive recommendations. These buses will ply on 103-kilometre-long six different routes in Lahore while the service will also be introduced in other cities through public-private partnership. The meeting dilated on different procurement options and the CM held the new transport facility will also be helpful in reducing environmental degradation and smog.

The government will take every step to benefit people, he remarked. The meeting decided to reactivate the vehicle inspection and certification system to eradicate smog and CM stated that the Lahore Transport Company will be converted to Punjab Transport Company.

He also gave approval to the recruitment of inspectors, sub-inspectors and sergeants with the direction to improve cleanliness arrangements of the orange line metro train. No compromise will be made in this regard and I will personally inspect cleanliness by conducting surprise visits, he announced.

Meanwhile, he disclosed that public transport will be introduced, for the first time, in Koh-e-Suleman areas. The best transport facility will be provided to Kot Chutta, Vohwa, Tibi Qaiserani, Taunsa and DG Khan at subsidised rates, he said and announced that latest buses will be introduced in Faisalabad and other divisions.

CORONA SOPs: The Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said citizens should follow corona SOPs as the number of patients is increasing due to violation of SOPs. In a statement, the CM said the movement will be restricted through smart lockdown in affected areas, adding nine corona patients have died; 502 confirmed cases have been reported and 11,388 were tested during the last 24 hours. So far, 2,429 patients have died of corona in Punjab while the number of active patients has increased to 7,730. As much as 170,08,38 have been tested while 97672 have been recovered out of a total of 107831 patients, the CM said.