Federal govt to provide assistance for revival of film industry: governor Imran Ismail

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday said that the federal government would provide utmost assistance and cooperation for the revival of the film industry in the country for the sake of entertainment.

He stated this during his meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan Film Producers Association led by the chairman of the association, Mian Amjad Farzand. The meeting took into consideration the development and promotion of the film industry in the country, use of the latest technology by the filmmakers and assistance required by the federal government in this regard.

The delegation members conveyed their demand to the governor that the government should properly accord the status of industry to the film production sector in the country. Ismail said there was a time when people used to anxiously wait for the release of Pakistani films, adding that it was the desire of the government that the film sector should regain its past glory. He said that a good and quality story was required for producing a successful film as the film production should also be used for bringing improvement in the society.

The delegation members demanded of the government to immediately announce the new policy for the film industryâ€™s revival and loans should be offered on easy terms to the film producers and make provision for housing a cinema in every big commercial project in the country.

Ismail advised the delegation members to prepare comprehensive recommendations on the basis of their demands and submit them to him so that they could be forwarded to the government for revival of the film industry.