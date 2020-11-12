A ray of hope

Pfizer has announced that its coronavirus vaccine was effective in preventing Covid-19. This announcement is being celebrated as great news for humanity and science. The vaccine which is developed by Pfizer and BioNTech has been tested on 43,500 people in six countries. So far, no side effects have been reported and no safety concerns have been raised. The companies now plan to apply for the emergency approval of the vaccine to use it as early as possible. But, there are still big challenges ahead. It may take up to six months for the vaccine to reach different countries. Until then, we need to be careful and wear masks.

Saman Rafiq

Islamabad