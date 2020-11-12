Taking the notice of the arrest of Capt (r) Safdar, the army chief had ordered to probe the Karachi incident. It was said that ISI and Rangers officials forced the IGP to accompany them and sign Capt (r) Safdar’s arrest warrants. Now, reportedly, the officials who acted overzealously have been removed. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has accepted the report, but Nawaz Sharif has rejected it. Here, the PML-N leader is not fair.

He needs to be careful about his statements. His party leaders may find it difficult to defend his harsh statements. Now that those who were responsible for the incident have been punished, this chapter should be closed.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi