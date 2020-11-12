An app for taxes

An easy way to increase the number of taxpayers and keep a check on retailers can be through a mobile app. Citizens should be able to download and register on the app, which would provide them with a tax registration number. When a citizen makes a purchase, he would scan the receipt he receives on the app. Each retailer would be asked to use bar codes and also print their tax numbers, date, name, amount of purchase and tax deducted. The app would calculate the tax paid by citizens and record the data for their tax calculation for the tax year. The government should also announce the 2-5 percent of the total tax collected through app as a tax credit for the next tax year.

At the end of the year, citizens can also access their bank accounts through the app and add further required details or update previous details to complete their tax record. This way, citizens and the tax authorities would be able to maintain tax records and increase the number of taxpayers. This app will make it easier for citizens to pay taxes. It will also help the authorities to keep an eye on shop owners who are not paying taxes or committing any kind of tax fraud.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar