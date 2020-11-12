Footballers are just ‘puppets’ for UEFA and FIFA: Kroos

BERLIN: Germany midfielder Toni Kroos feels that footballers are just “puppets” used by governing bodies FIFA and UEFA and are powerless in discussions about competitions such as the Nations League or a possible new European Super League.

“At the end of the day, as players we’re just puppets for all these new things which are invented by FIFA and UEFA. Nobody asks us,” Kroos said in his podcast ‘Einfach mal Luppen’.