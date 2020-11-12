National Taekwondo begins today

ISLAMABAD: The first-ever IGFC (South) National Taekwondo Championship will be staged at the Spinkai Cadet College, District South Waziristan, from November 12-15.

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) is organising the event in collaboration with IGFC (South) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Teams from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Waziristan Azmarae (host team) are participating in the four-day tournament.

Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan, Corps Commander HQ 11 Corps Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood and IGFC (South) KP Major General Omar Bashir are expected to grace the opening ceremony today (Thursday).