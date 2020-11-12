Squad for NZ tour named, Asad dropped

LAHORE: A 35-member Pakistan squad sans Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik and Asad Shafiq has been named for the New Zealand tour.

Mohammad Rizwan has been confirmed as vice-captain to Babar Azam for Tests.

Rohail Nazir and Haider Ali were appointed captain and vice-captain, respectively, of Shaheens.

There are four uncapped players in Amad Butt, Danish Aziz, Imran Butt and Rohail Nazir while Abdullah Shafique and Usman Qadir are also part of the squad for their recent performances.

The selection committee left out Asad due to lack of form.

An official of the PCB said that the squad has been selected from a pool of 45 players, which was submitted to the national selection committee on October 12.

According to a press release of the PCB, the Shaheens’ schedule is yet to be confirmed by New Zealand Cricket.

Pakistan men’s national team will play three T20Is, on December 18, 20 and 22, and the ICC World Test Championship fixtures will be held in Mount Maunganui and Christchurch on December 26-30 and January 3-7, respectively.

Apart from the 35 players involved in pre-series intra-squad matches as part of their preparations, Pakistan men’s national team players not involved in international matches against New Zealand will be available for selection for the Shaheens’ matches against New Zealand A.

This means Test players not involved in the T20Is in the first half of the series against New Zealand will be available for selection for Shaheens, who are expected to be playing four-day matches against New Zealand A during that period. Likewise, when the national side is involved in the ICC World Test Championship matches against New Zealand, national men’s team players not part of those matches will be available for selection for the Shaheens, who are expected to be involved in 20-over games against New Zealand A during those days.

While selecting the squads, chief selector and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq consulted the six Cricket Association head coaches, Shaheens head coach Ijaz Ahmed and Saqlain Mushtaq, who is head of international player development.

Babar Azam’s vice-captain in Tests will be Mohammad Rizwan, while Shadab will be the vice-captain in T20Is.

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said: “These unprecedented Covid-19 times provide a unique opportunity to some of the most talented and best domestic performers to represent the national and Shaheens squads against a quality opposition such as New Zealand, gain valuable experience and exposure, and further improve their skills so that they can strengthen their claims for international call-ups.

“This tour schedule has been designed in such a way that we play tough intra-squad matches in the lead up to international matches and compensate for the local oppositions. While the national side will be involved in one format, Shaheens will be in action in the other format. This means all the players will be busy and playing competitive cricket,” Misbah said.

Openers (six): Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood and Zeeshan Malik

Middle-order batsmen (11): Babar Azam (captain), Azhar Ali, Danish Aziz, Fawad Alam, Haider Ali (vice-captain), Haris Sohail, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Butt, Khushdil Shah and Mohammad Hafeez

Wicketkeepers (three): Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, Tests), Rohail Nazir (Shaheens captain) and Sarfraz Ahmed

Spinners (five): Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan (vice-captain, T20Is), Usman Qadir, Yasir Shah and Zafar Gohar

Fast bowlers (10): Amad Butt, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Musa, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Khan and Wahab Riaz

Pakistan v New Zealand (Pakistan Standard Times):

18 Dec – 1st T20I, Eden Park, Auckland (1200 PST)

20 Dec – 2nd T20I, Seddon Park, Hamilton (1200 PST)

22 Dec – 3rd T20I, McLean Park, Napier (1200 PST)

26-30 Dec – 1st Test, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui (0400 PST)

3-7 Jan – 2nd Test, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (0400 PST).