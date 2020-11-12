Zalmi sign Sohaib Maqsood

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi have roped in hard-hitting batsman Sohaib Maqsood for their PSL-5 playoffs in place of Darren Sammy who is unable to reach Karachi for his team’s eliminator against Lahore Qalandars on November 14.

A reliable source told ‘The News’ that Sammy was unable to reach in time due to some logistic issues.

However, the source said that if Zalmi won their eliminator then Sammy would try to reach Pakistan.

Sammy, a former West Indies skipper, had been appointed head coach by Zalmi last year after he failed to overcome his fitness issues.

Sammy tried to travel to Pakistan from the US, but could not do so because of visa issues. He is likely to miss the remaining matches of PSL.

Meanwhile, left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz and Haider Ali , who were engaged in national duty in Rawalpindi, reached here on Wednesday.

They will join Zalmi after spending two days in isolation.

South Africa’s Faf du Plessis was scheduled to join Zalmi on Wednesday late after completing his 48-hour quarantine. He had arrived on Tuesday.