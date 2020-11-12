Mubasir, Arham shine in drawn match

LAHORE: Northern’s Mubasir Khan took five wickets and Central Punjab’s Arham Nawab grabbed seven in the drawn match of the National Under-19 three-day tournament at the Rana Naved Academy in Sheikhupura on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, play remained suspended at both Lahore venues due to bad weather. Only five overs were bowled held at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on the first day in the match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, while the match between Balochistan and Southern Punjab at LCCA Ground was abandoned without a single ball bowled.

Central Punjab v Northern, Rana Naved Cricket Academy, Sheikhupura:

Resuming their first innings on 209 for nine, Central Punjab were bowled out for 216 runs in 76.4 overs. Mubasir, who took four wickets last evening, got the final wicket of Central Punjab’s innings and ended with five for 63 runs in 17.4 overs.

With an 86-run first innings lead, Northern reached 186 for six in 64 overs before bails were drawn. Abdul Faseeh top-scored with a 100-ball 46, hitting five fours, while opening batsman Hassan Abid Kiyani scored 43 off 84 balls, laced with eight boundaries.

Arham took three for 54 and ended up with match figures of seven for 151.

Scores in brief:

Northern 302 all out, 78.3 overs (Mehran Mumtaz 84, Hassan Abid Kiyani 44, Hussain 38, Mohammad Raza-ul-Mustafa 38, Sajjad Khan 35; Arham Nawab 4-97, Ali Asfand 3-75) and 186-6, 64 overs (Abdul Faseeh 46, Hassan Abid Kiyani 43; Arham Nawab 3-54)

Central Punjab 216 all out, 76.4 overs (Mohammad Waqas 49, Sameer Saqib 36; Mubasir Khan 5-63, Adil Naz 2-49)

Result: Match Drawn

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Sindh, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 7-1, 5 overs (Asim Ali 1-2)

Result: Match Drawn

Balochistan v Southern Punjab, LCCA Ground, Lahore

Result: Match Abandoned.