Elaborate security measures for PSL

KARACHI: Water-tight security arrangements have been made for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs which will begin with a double header from November 14 here at National Stadium.

A huge area around the NSK was completely cordoned off ahead of a practice game between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans on Wednesday. Large contingents of police and other law-enforcing agencies were deployed inside and outside the venue.

The road from Karsaz to NSK was blocked for heavy traffic. No public transport was allowed on that road. All the entry points at the KDA scheme along the Karsaz road were sealed through heavy containers. There was a curfew-like situation on the road from the NSK’s front gate to Hasan Square. All entry gates of the venue were also sealed. People had to face huge problems because of the security measures.

“It’s again a difficult time for us,” a man who resides near NSK told this correspondent.

The playoffs were suspended on March 17 due to Covid-19. Initially the play-offs were scheduled in Lahore but were shifted to Karachi due to weather issues.

The flyover near NSK leading to Hasan Square was closed for all traffic. Security forces were also deployed inside the PSB Coaching Centre which is located across the road from NSK.

In the qualifier on November 14 the table toppers Multan Sultans will face second-placed Karachi Kings. In the first eliminator, former champions Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns with the third-placed Lahore Qalandars.

The second eliminator will be held on November 15 between the losers of the qualifier and winners of the first eliminator. The final will be conducted on November 17.