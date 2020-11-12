NBP hammer Port Qasim 8-1v

RAWALPINDI: Defending champions National Bank (NBP) went on a goal-scoring spree against Port Qasim Authority while Wapda barely managed another close win against Army in the 66th National Hockey Championship at the MPCL Ground here.

Following a day’s rest, Wednesday’s action saw National Bank whipping Port Qasim 8-1.

Both teams were tied at 1-1 at the end of the first quarter with National Bank scoring through Mohammad Dilbar in the second minute and Yasir Dilawar finding the equalizer in the 13th minute.

The Bankers then went on a rampage in the remaining quarters.

Arsalan Qadir and Bilal Qadir scored two goals each and Abu Bakar, Shan Irshad and Faizan found the net once apiece to settle the matter.

National Bank earned seven penalty corners, scoring on five occasions either from a direct push or from the rebound.

“We are playing a tournament after a long layoff but we are slowly gaining momentum,” NBP coach Mohammad Asif, a former international, said. “Our captain Ammad Shakil Butt is out with injury which is a big blow and a couple of other players are also down with injuries. Yet, we have managed two big wins in the last two matches.”

Wapda survived the last 13 minutes of exciting hockey to overcome Army 4-3 in a closely contested match.

Army were trailing 1-4 going into the last 20 minutes of play when they demonstrated good skills to convert a penalty corner through Mohammad Farhan in the 43rd minute. They then scored from Ali Haider’s field effort in the 47th minute to turn on the excitement. Army, however, missed a couple of goal-scoring opportunities and the chance to pull a major upset.

Aleem Bilal opened the scoring for Wapda in the second minute and Aleem Usman made it 2-0 at the start of the second quarter. Army reduced the margin through Waseem Akram in the 23rd minute. Aleem Bilal and Tassawar Abbas then struck two goals in four minutes to give Wapda ascendency.

Sui Southern Gas Company defeated Navy 4-0. Mubashir Ali scored a brace while a goal each came from the sticks of Ahmad Nadeem and Ghazanfar.

Mari Petroleum Company Limited hammered Police 6-1, courtesy of Arbaz Ahmad’s hat-trick. He scored the first two and the last goal for his team. Abdul Rehman managed two goals while Umar Sattar completed the tally. Mohsin netted the lone goal for Police in the 48th minute.

MPCL earned seven penalty corners and availed three of them. Police’s only goal came through a penalty corner.

In the last match of the day, PAF got the better of Punjab 3-0. Abdul Rehman scored twice while Noman Ali found the net once.