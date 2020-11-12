Zalmi’s Saqib eager to do his best

KARACHI: England medium fast bowler Saqib Mahmood, who has been roped in by Peshawar Zalmi in place of Liam Livingstone due to the latter’s unavailability for PSL playoffs because of national duty, is looking forward to give his best and win the crown for Zalmi.

“A lot of you might not have heard about me or seen me playing but hopefully I can give my best for the next three games and try to win this trophy,” Saqib said in an interview.

He termed young batting sensation Haider Ali highly talented, saying he was looking forward to playing with the likes of experienced bowlers Wahab Riaz and Hasan Ali.

“You know Wahab and Hasan Ali, two experienced bowlers who I am looking forward to playing with, even Haider Ali. I played against him in the summer. He is really a talented batsman. There is a lot of talent in the group that I am looking forward to playing with,” the 23-year old Birmingham-born bowler said.

“For me it obviously means quite a lot from Pakistan. I am from Attock. I have a lot of friends who have played here. Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Tom Banton. They said it is a very good group of lads, good coaching group, so you will enjoy a lot,” Saqib said.

Saqib is excited to be in his homeland after a decade. “Yes, I was really looking forward to it. It’s been ten years. So I am glad to get the opportunity to come down and play some cricket,” he said. “I have been quarantined for two days. So nice to get around my new mates,” Saqib added.