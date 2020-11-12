Hungary to tighten election law

BUDAPEST: In a legislative blitz, the Hungarian government has moved to change election rules, a step seen as hampering opposition party efforts to join forces ahead of the next election in 2022.

The proposal, sent to parliament just before midnight on Tuesday and sponsored by Justice Minister Judit Varga, makes it harder for smaller parties to gain seats at an election via national party lists.

Currently 93 of the 199 seats in the Hungarian assembly are granted on the basis of national party lists, with the remainder won in individual districts. If approved by parliament, in order to put up a national list the law would require parties to run candidates in fifty districts, up from today’s 27 threshold. "A national list may be established by a party that has nominated independent candidates in at least...fifty individual constituencies," said the draft bill.