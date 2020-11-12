close
Thu Nov 12, 2020
AFP
November 12, 2020

Austria to introduce preventive detention for terror convicts

World

AFP
November 12, 2020

VIENNA: Austria will introduce preventive detention for people convicted of terror offences following the deadly terrorist attack in Vienna last week, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday.

Even if people have served their sentences for terror offences, but are not yet seen as being completely deradicalised, "we will make it possible to lock those people up in order to protect the public," Kurz told a news conference after a cabinet meeting.

In some cases, people who have just been released will be monitored with an electronic ankle bracelet or a wristband, Kurz said, without explaining exactly when this particular method would be used or when preventive detention would be applied.

