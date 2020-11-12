France, Britain honour WWI soldiers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Political leaders, active troops and veterans, health workers and sports players in Britain and France paused on Wednesday to remember the sacrifice of soldiers killed in World War I. In London and Paris, President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Boris Johnson attended Armistice Day ceremonies to mark 100 years since the memorial interment of two unknown warriors -- one from each country -- in honour of the fallen.