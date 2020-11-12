Czechs open schools for youngest kids

PRAGUE: The Czech government said on Wednesday it would reopen elementary schools for first and second graders next week as the growth in the number of coronavirus infections has started to slow down. "On November 18, the pupils of first and second grades will return to schools," Education Minister Robert Plaga told reporters. This is the first easing of restrictions imposed in September and October when the number of cases started to soar in the EU member of 10.7 million people.