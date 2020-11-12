France, Britain honour WWI soldiers

PARIS: Political leaders, active troops and veterans, health workers and sports players in Britain and France paused on Wednesday to remember the sacrifice of soldiers killed in World War I.

In London and Paris, President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Boris Johnson attended Armistice Day ceremonies to mark 100 years since the memorial interment of two unknown warriors -- one from each country -- in honour of the fallen.

"November 11, 1918. At 11.00 am, throughout France, bells and bugles sounded the ceasefire. Millions of soldiers died for France. For our freedom. For our values. Let us never forget," Macron tweeted after a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe.