Ethiopia arrests 17 army officers

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia has arrested 17 army officers for treason, accusing them of colluding with authorities in the northern region of Tigray, where the government is waging a military offensive, state media reported on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops and air force jets into the federal state of Tigray last week after a months-long feud with its ruling party which he accuses of seeking to destabilise the country.

Abiy, last year´s Nobel Peace Prize laureate, said the Tigray People´s Liberation Front (TPLF) had crossed a "red line" and attacked two federal military bases, which the party denies.

The state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC), citing the police, reported that "17 military officers have been arrested for creating fertile ground" for the TPLF to attack the national army.

The officers are accused of cutting communication systems between the military´s northern and central command, an act described as "treason".

According to the FBC, one of the suspects was the head of the army´s communication department, who was caught in the act of sending 11 boxes "packed with explosives and missile components" to the TPLF.

Meanwhile Ethiopia´s human rights commission chief Daniel Bekele on Twitter expressed concern over the arrests of six journalists, without giving details on when they were detained, and on what charges.

They include an editor at the independent Addis Standard, Medihane Ekubamichae, and Bekalu Alamrew of YouTube news channel Awlo media.