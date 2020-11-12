Rs95bln estimated as subsidy to stabilise wheat prices this year

ISLAMABAD: The government has estimated Rs95 billion as subsidy to keep prices of local and imported wheat at the lower side in the market during this year, a minister said on Wednesday.

Economic Affairs Minister Khusro Bukhtiar said the country’s overall wheat requirement for the current year is estimated at 27.6 million tons, inclusive of 2.2 million tons of seed and reserve stocks. Wheat production during the year stood at 25.8 million tons, inclusive of carry forward stocks.

"Therefore, the government decided to import 2.2 million tons wheat to bridge the demand-supply gap and protect price stability in the market. The gap between demand and supply could only be managed by imports to augment supplies," Bukhtiar, who was removed as food minister in April, said in a statement.

During the current year, subsidy expenditure of the federal and provincial governments on locally procured wheat is estimated at Rs66 billion. The federal and provincial governments will also bear cost differential which is initially estimated around Rs29 billion to match release price of imported wheat of 2.2 million tons with released price of locally procured wheat.

Wheat is harvested in two months, whereas it is released and consumed throughout the year.

“Therefore, in order to maintain price stability and uninterrupted supply throughout the year, both federal and provincial governments bear the expense of yearly carrying cost of public wheat stock, which covers mark-up, storage and incidental costs,” said the minister.

Pakistan Agricultural Storage & Services Corporation supplied 500,000 tons to government of Sindh as it fell short of procurement target of 1.2 million tons.

In 2018/19, the government exported 590,000 tons wheat, whereas export of wheat during preceding year of 2017/18 was 2.1 million tons.

“Import and export of wheat in last several years have been a normal activity in keeping with domestic stock position,” said Bukhtiar. During the period 2009/19, a total of 9 million tons of wheat was exported, while imports were about 1.2 million tons.

Agriculture sector growth from 2013-18 has been very marginal as crop sector only grew on average 0.4 percent while consumption increased at a higher pace. Per capita wheat availability has decreased from 140 kilograms to 124 kilograms.

The government is committed to meet the rising challenge of food security and enhancing agricultural productivity and for this purpose, comprehensive the Prime Minister’s agriculture emergency program of Rs275 billion has been launched. Furthermore, government has increased wheat support price by 27 percent to incentivise farmers for enhanced production of wheat, whereof wheat support price during preceding four years remained stagnant at Rs1,300/40kg.