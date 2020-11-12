Audit team formed

ISLAMABAD: Petroleum Division has directed to establish a team of experts / professionals, comprising the public sector E&P companies and officers of the policy wing to conduct forensic audit of the shut-in wells drilled in the country by all E&P companies.

Sources said a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Dr Naseem Ahmed (Ex-ED/MD OGDCL) to conduct forensic audit and to analyse the dry / shut-in wells in detail.

The team will ascertain the reasons and grounds and will visit the shut-in wells throughout the country and technically evaluate the status of the wells, the sources said.

The team will also conduct forensic audit of the wells and identify the wells that can be reviewed and put on production.

It will also share the work plan for the revival of the already identified shut-in wells and also provide recommendations in case of failure of non-compliance or non-implementation of the work plan for penalising as per the law, the sources said. The team has also been assigned to identify any additional wells that can be put on production in the near future.