Public debt up 1.65pc to Rs35.68trln in July-Sept

KARACHI: Pakistan’s public debt increased by a meagre 1.65 percent or Rs581 billion in the first three months of this fiscal year, primarily due to tame government demand, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data showed on Wednesday.

According to central bank figures, public debt stood at Rs35.688 trillion at the end of September 2020. It was recorded at Rs35.107 trillion till the end of June 2020, while it amounted to Rs33.247 billion at the end of September last year.

The government’s domestic debt rose 1.79 percent to Rs23.701 trillion, while external debt increased 1.37 percent to Rs11.986 trillion.

The pace of accumulation in the public debt remained sluggish since the beginning of this fiscal year, showing a slight increase in the borrowing needs of the government to finance the budget deficit.

The budget deficit in the first quarter of this fiscal year stood at 1.1 percent of gross domestic product (Rs484 billion), compared with 0.7 percent of GDP or Rs286 billion in the same period last year.

The government posted a primary balance of 0.6 percent of GDP (Rs258 billion) in July-September FY2021. Total revenues fell 1 percent to Rs1.479 trillion. Tax revenues declined 2 percent to Rs1.122 trillion. However, non-tax revenues increased 3 percent to Rs356 billion.

SBP data further showed the country’s total debt and liabilities rose 7.9 percent to Rs44.801 trillion in the first quarter of FY2021 from Rs41.516 trillion a year ago.

The debt and liabilities were 98.3 percent of gross domestic product of the country.

Country’s total debt stood at Rs42.550 trillion in July-September FY2021, compared with Rs39.156 trillion in the same period last year.