Blind spot

LAHORE: The present government has completely lost its writ over manufacturers and service providers that have started rolling back the mandatory information that they provided to the consumers during the previous PML-N regime.

The manufacturers are required under the law to mention the ingredients, expiry date, as well as retail price on the packing of the items they produce.

In the recent past, the consumers could see retail prices printed on the caps or at the bottom of beverage bottles. The ingredients were separately printed on the labels.

This practice of printing price has been discontinued. The consumers are at the mercy of retailers that may charge the listed retail price or Rs5 to Rs10 higher on a 1.5 litres beverage bottle.

Price is also not printed on most bottled drinking water. The retailer could charge the rate of the highest priced brand for an unknown brand. The date of expiry is also missing.

In 2017/18, it was made mandatory for the bakery chains to sell their items in food grade plastic boxes with retail price and date of expiry printed on the pack. Selling loose biscuits and confectioneries was banned. This practice has now been discontinued.

Packed bakery items are also available along with loose ones. The expiry date has been omitted from the packs. The edible oil containers and boxes have also stopped printing the retail prices. The retailers can supply the low quality and lower priced oil at the rate of famous brands.

Globally, the manufacturers print the expiry date on all items used or consumed by the households. Besides edible, the expiry date is printed on shampoos, toilet soaps, and toothpastes. Rice and wheat flours are also sold with printed expiry dates.

We never have practiced this for these edibles and the toothpastes. Whatever progress, in this regard, was made in the past, has gradually been discontinued in the last 27 months in line with the loosening of government writ.

Another practice that has been held in abeyance was the directive of this government to print the price, ingredients, and instructions on the labels of all imported items in Urdu.

In fact, the government started withholding release of imported goods after the expiry of the deadline it announced with this directive.

The condition was relaxed for a while to accommodate shipments or orders that were placed before the announcement of this directive, but the relaxation continues, as we do not see labels expiry date and ingredients in Urdu on imported items.

The condition that no edible with an expiry date of less than six months is also not being observed. This is making Pakistan a dumping ground of edibles with short expiry dates. These items are allegedly purchased in stock lots by the big grocers at less than half the actual rates and marketed in Pakistan at full rates.

This was the consumers being exploited. Pakistanis that travel abroad know that chocolates and other edibles with the expiry date of three months are offered at 50 percent rate under a scheme of buy one and get one free. One expected this government to implement at least its own directive that was in the best interest of its citizens.

The regulation is lax on the packed edible items mostly produced by renowned manufacturers, while there seems to be no check on loose items sold without formal packing. The problem is not only that of the expiry date, but quality and purity only.

The retail price may be missing on a packed milk pack, but there is little doubt about its quality, but for loose milk the consumer has no clue about its additional ingredients like added water and substances to make it thick.

The consumer is not sure whether the powdered chili bought is pure or mixed with red brick dust.

It is unfortunate that the government machinery employed for food regulations has become inoperative. The civil servants perform if there is someone above them who must direct them. Given the widespread corruption in the country, the bureaucrats become rent seekers instead of regulators if there is no check on them.

This is the reason that ministers are appointed for every field. They must take keen interest in the affairs of their ministry. They should push the bureaucrats to work in the best interests of the consumers.

Unfortunately, the army of ministers and special assistants are too busy in bashing the opposition instead of concentrating on the work they are supposed to do.