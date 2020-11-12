Auto sales increase 25 percent in October

KARACHI: Passenger car sales pressed ahead on the road of recovery in October 2020, posting an increase of 25.4 percent to 11,997 units over the same period last year, mainly because of the eased virus restrictions, data showed on Wednesday.

Numbers released by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) presented that sales of jeeps, tractors, three-wheelers, and motorcycles also increased in the month under review.

Analysts said this improvement was natural as buyers were waiting for the reopening of economy that remained locked down owing to COVID-19 pandemic for months, during which industry was forced to stop production as auto sales had come to a grinding halt.

One analyst said they expected the demand for cars to grow stronger as lower interest rates for auto financing along with a pickup in economic activity revived demand for new cars.

He said the “on-money” issue had once again come to the fore because demand was exceeding production and investors were making most of this money-minting opportunity.

In October, 1300 CC and above category sales increased 102.5 percent to 6,410 units as compared with 3,165 units sold during the same month in the previous year, mainly because of sales of Toyota Yaris, which sold 3,058 units.

Sales of Toyota Corolla decreased 33.7 percent to 1,314 units against 1,982 sold in October last, while that of Honda Civic and City were up 80 percent to 1,858 from 1,032 in the same period last year. Suzuki Swift sales also increased to 180 units from 151 sold last year.

In 1,000cc car sales, Suzuki Cultus and Suzuki WagonR saw an 18 percent growth to 2,014 units against 1,709 last year.

Under 800 CC, sales dropped 24 percent to 3,573 units in October against 4,692 in the same month last year. Even sales of Suzuki’s new Alto fell 28.5 percent to 2,893 units from 4,048 in the same month last year.

During the month under review, buses and trucks too saw their sales ticking up to 366 units from 303 last year.

Jeep sales jumped 83 percent to 822 units from 450 units sold in October last year. Most of this increase came from Toyota Fortuner sales that soared 140 percent to 216 units from 90 in same month of 2019.

A Toyota official said they had received more orders for Toyota Fortuner, as affluent people were buying it for national tourism, amid closure of international one.

“It is preferred for national tourism,” he added.

Furthermoe, pick-up sales also rose to 1,263 units from 909 in October 2019, while tractor sales went up 57 percent to 4,482 units from 2,861 in the same month last year.

Similarly, rickshaw and motor bike sales increased 12 percent to 175,294 units from 156,872 sold in the same month of 2019.