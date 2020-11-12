Bruce retires from England coaching role

LONDON: Bruce French has retired from his role as England’s wicketkeeping coach at the age of 61, ending an international career dating back to 1985.

French was a highly distinguished gloveman for Nottinghamshire and went on to play 16 Tests and 13 one-day internationals for his country.

He enjoyed a much longer spell as part of the backroom team, initially joining the national performance centre in 2009 and spending the next 11 years working with the likes of Matt Prior, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Ben Foakes and Sarah Taylor.