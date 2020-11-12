close
Thu Nov 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
P
Pa
November 12, 2020

Bruce retires from England coaching role

Sports

P
Pa
November 12, 2020

LONDON: Bruce French has retired from his role as England’s wicketkeeping coach at the age of 61, ending an international career dating back to 1985.

French was a highly distinguished gloveman for Nottinghamshire and went on to play 16 Tests and 13 one-day internationals for his country.

He enjoyed a much longer spell as part of the backroom team, initially joining the national performance centre in 2009 and spending the next 11 years working with the likes of Matt Prior, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Ben Foakes and Sarah Taylor.

Latest News

More From Sports