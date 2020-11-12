West Indies break Covid bubble rules in New Zealand

WELLINGTON: The West Indies cricket squad was rebuked on Wednesday for repeatedly breaking Covid-19 isolation rules inside their team hotel in New Zealand, prompting health authorities to revoke their training privileges.

Cricket West Indies chief Johnny Grave said he was “bitterly disappointed” at the breaches, which he said had the potential to jeopardise the entire tour. “They’ve let themselves down, let West Indies cricket down and potentially put the tour at risk and the New Zealand population at risk,” the Antigua-based administrator told Kiwi reporters in a hastily arranged conference call.

The cricketers are undergoing a mandatory 14-day quarantine in Christchurch, but the health department said they had not abided by strict bio-security protocols requiring the squad to stay in two separate bubbles.

“Members of the team were confirmed to have repeatedly broken managed isolation rules,” director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield said in a statement. “Many of these incidents have been captured on CCTV and have also been reported by staff. The incidents include groups mingling and sharing food.”

Bloomfield said the breaches all occurred within the hotel where the team is based during the quarantine period and there was no risk to the general public. He said a special dispensation allowing the West Indians to train during quarantine had been revoked, adding: “It is a privilege to come here but in return, they have to stick to the rules.”