The entire world is dealing with the challenges posed by Covid-19. Some countries have decided to impose a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the virus. The second wave of the virus has arrived in the country as well. Cases also started to rise in our country and the provincial and federal governments announced to impose fines on those violating SOPs. However, in reality, we can’t see any practical implementation of this notification. All markets are packed with people and nobody is wearing masks except for a few individuals. It is practically impossible to maintain a distance in these crowded places. The same is the case with restaurants. A face mask is just a ticket to enter the restaurant. Once you’re inside, it doesn’t matter if you wear it or not. Multiple restaurants were sealed for violating SOPs, but they were opened the very next day and continued working in the same manner. It’s a sign of worry that the people in our country are still not taking this virus seriously. The authorities need to look into this and make some strict policies to ensure the implementation of SOPs across the county so that we can fight against the virus.

Huzaifa Gaba

Karachi