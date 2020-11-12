Turkey forewarns Pompeo ahead of visit

ANKARA: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s planned visit to Turkey got off to a rocky start Wednesday when Ankara criticised his decision to raise the issue of religious freedom. Washington’s top diplomat will be in Istanbul next Monday and Tuesday as part of a seven-nation tour that also takes him to France and parts of the Middle East. The Istanbul leg is notable for an absence of scheduled meetings with any top Turkish officials.

His only planned talks are with Bartholomew I of Constantinople — the spiritual leader of the Greek Orthodox world. The State Department said Pompeo wanted to “discuss religious issues in Turkey and the region and to promote our strong stance on religious freedom around the world”.