Bahrain PM dies at 84

MANAMA: Bahrain’s Prince Khalifa bin Salman al-Khalifa, the world’s longest-serving prime minister who had held the post since independence in 1971, died on Wednesday at the age of 84, state media announced.

He played a key role in Bahrain’s political and economic affairs for more than three decades after setting the stage for a referendum that put paid to the Shah of Iran’s claims to the tiny Gulf archipelago.

But the prime minister, who was accused by dissidents of opposing political reforms and cracking down on activists, took a lower profile after his nephew King Hamad ascended the throne in March 1999.

Prince Khalifa passed away at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in the United States, the official Bahrain News Agency said. The burial ceremony would take place after his remains were transported home, and in line with coronavirus restrictions the ceremony will be limited to a “specific number” of relatives, it said. The country will hold a week of official mourning, during which flags will be flown at half-mast. Government ministries and departments will be closed for three days.

Born on November 24, 1935, Khalifa began to attend his father’s royal court at the age of seven along with his elder brother, Prince Issa. He was named in 1970 as the head of the state council, the executive branch of government which became the council of ministers after independence from Britain.

He conducted difficult negotiations with the Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, before independence over Iran’s claims to the islands.

Prince Khalifa strove for many years to establish Bahrain as a regional financial hub. Unlike other Gulf states, the kingdom has only modest oil resources. Working closely with his brother, the late emir Sheikh Issa bin Salman al-Khalifa, he favoured strong ties with Washington. Ties have since continued to grow, with Bahrain now hosting the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet as one of Washington’s most trusted allies in the region.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed grief over the demise of Prince Khalifa bin Salman al-Khalifa. Dr Alvi sympathised with the people of Bahrain and prayed for peace of the departed soul. He also prayed for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.