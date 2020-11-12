Fake accounts case: SC asks NAB court to submit progress report in two weeks

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday, while hearing the bail pleas of former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairman Hussain Lawai and Muhammad Umair, directed the accountability court for submitting progress report in fake bank accounts/money laundering case in two weeks.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, heard the case. During the proceedings, Justice Amin said the Supreme Court had directed the accountability court for early hearing and disposal of the case. He asked as to why the accountability court was not deciding the case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor general said the apex court had directed early disposal of the case in another matter. Justice Amin said the Supreme Court had directed the NAB court for early disposal of the same reference while hearing a plea of another accused.

The NAB prosecutor said the reference was delayed due to non-cooperation of the accused, to which Justice Amin said the defendants should cooperate with the court and they should not try to dominate the system.

The NAB prosecutor said the accused had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the reference from Islamabad to Karachi, adding the apex court did not issue any stay order but the case was still being adjourned.

Advocate Hamid Ali Shah, counsel for the accused, said the apex court had directed for filing the reference in two months but the reference was filed in two years, adding the NAB had produced 69 witnesses but the first witness was yet to be cross-examined.

The bench directed the trial court for completing the hearing on the reference without delay. Justice Amin said the proceedings of the case should not be stayed only on an application. The court directed the NAB court for submitting progress report in two weeks and adjourned hearing of the case.