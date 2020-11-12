NCOC urges early, extended winter break for students

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday called for early and long winter holidays as well as the banning of large public gatherings—including political—as the country saw its highest single-day increase in coronavirus infections in nearly four months.

An NCOC meeting, chaired by planning minister Asad Umar, reviewed the epidemic curve data and disease prevalence in the country, and in particular the education sector.

The huddle came as Pakistan recorded 1,708 new confirmed infections in the 24-hour-period leading to Wednesday, raising active cases above 21,000. Twenty-one people died of virus-related complications in the same period. At least 1,200 coronavirus patients are hospitalised across the country, 197 of whom are on ventilator.

The forum was told that the disease had increased three-folds since the NCOC recommended banning large public gatherings and outdoor activities on October 12 and November 3 to the National Coordination Committee (NCC) for its final decision. However consensus by all stakeholders was awaited, it said in a statement. The forum was told that there was an increasing positivity ratio in educational institutions and there was a need to check this trend. To this end, Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood will chair a special meeting with provincial education ministers to assess and review the positivity rates prevailing in educational institutions on November 16.

After consultative discussions, recommendations would be shared with the provinces for consequent decision and enforcement. Taking

into account the rising positivity ratio, the NCOC suggested “early and extended winter vacations” to reduce the impact of disease spread and ensure the safety and health of students.

The NCOC also issued guidelines on marriage ceremonies. As per the new guidelines, only outdoor marriages are permissible, with the number of guests limited to 500. The measure goes into force on November 20.

The forum also suggested for an NCC meeting to step up restrictions on high-risk sectors, in particular, large public gatherings. It recommended “urgent and emergency measures” to the NCC for final approval after consensus by all stakeholders.

The NCOC appreciated compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) in mosques for the past many months, but noted a decline in compliance at present and appealed to all stakeholders to further follow the same guidelines “rather enhanced”, amid a second wave of the contagion.

The NCOC also suggested the following measures to all stakeholders for their input and subsequently recommended to the NCC for approval by the national leadership across Pakistan. The recommended steps include bans on all public gatherings of more than 500 people, including political, cultural, religious, entertainment and civil society gatherings.

It also added that early and extended winter vacations after input by Federal and Provincial Education ministers should be announced. Moreover, for restaurants only outdoor dining till 10pm and takeaway should be allowed. However, it suggested that cinemas and theatres be closed with immediate effect, including shrines whereas the early closing of markets with “safe days” was also proposed in the recommendations.

In a tweet after the NCOC meeting, Asad Umar urged the national political leadership to “demonstrate responsibility” in containing Covid-19 in the country. “The national political leadership across the political spectrum needs to demonstrate leadership to send a message to the entire nation for taking preventive steps and follow standard operative procedures (SOPs),” he said.