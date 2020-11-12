Boris pledges to get jab as experts say vaccines safe

LONDON: Boris Johnson has pledged to have the coronavirus vaccine as England’s deputy chief medical officer said he would be happy to work evenings and weekends to vaccinate people himself.

Number 10 said the Prime Minister would be willing to have the jab after Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said he had told his own mother to get ready to receive the vaccine.

The PM’s official spokesman said: “Any vaccines which are determined for use will undergo a vigorous series of safety checks, they will be absolutely safe for the public to use. And the Prime Minister would therefore, of course, be very happy to take the vaccine himself.”

During Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons, Johnson said science has given the country “two big boxing gloves” in the form of a possible vaccine and testing. Prof Van-Tam told a Downing Street press conference that Britain is poised for the “most important vaccination programme we’ve done for decades”.

The 56-year-old said he has a health condition that puts him at “medium to high” risk from Covid-19 but he will wait his turn to be vaccinated, with priority given to the elderly. Asked whether high-profile government figures such as himself or the Prime Minister should have a vaccine first to prove to the public it is safe, Prof Van-Tam said he would be “at the front of the queue” if he was allowed. “If I could, rightly and morally, be at the very front of the queue, then I would do so because I absolutely trust the judgment of the MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) on safety and efficacy,” he said.

“But that clearly isn’t right, we have to target the most highest risk individuals in society and that is how it should be in terms of our system…”

Offering reassurance on the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, of which the government has ordered 40 million doses, Prof Van-Tam said he is confident the NHS can “move at pace to keep up with the volumes” supplied.

Also in the briefing, Dr June Raine, chief executive of the MHRA, said “there is absolutely no chance” the organisation will compromise on standards of safety or effectiveness when it comes to vaccines.

Earlier, Professor Robin Shattock, from Imperial College London, said the UK needs “a toolbox as full as possible” of different vaccines and added that several may come on stream shortly.