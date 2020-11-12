PTI fumes as US embassy retweets PML-N jibe at PM

ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of the United States in Islamabad apologised on Twitter on Wednesday after its social media team committed a diplomatic faux pas by retweeting a political statement criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, Geo News reported.

Twitter users had taken exception to the US Embassy’s Twitter account retweeting a political statement made by PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal. Commenting on an article by the Washington Post titled ‘Trump’s defeat is a blow for the world’s demagogues and dictators’, Iqbal had taken a swipe at Prime Minister Imran Khan saying: “We have one (demagogue/dictator) in Pakistan too. He will be shown way out soon. Insha Allah!”

Shortly after, the US Embassy’s Twitter account retweeted Iqbal’s statement, inviting a furious reaction from both Pakistani citizens as well as political figures. The embassy later deleted the tweet. It said its Twitter account “was accessed [...] without authorisation”. The mission clarified that: “The US Embassy does not endorse the posting or retweeting of political messages. We apologise for any confusion that may have resulted from the unauthorised post.”

In response to the apology, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari rejected the explanation, adding that it is “unacceptable” that someone working at the embassy is “pushing a particular political party’s agenda.”

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail wrote that it was “utterly absurd” of the embassy to endorse derogatory remarks about PM Imran Khan, terming the move “against diplomatic protocols.”

While most people vehemently censured the US embassy on Twitter, others appealed to the government of Pakistan to take action and demand that the foreign mission to issue an official apology.