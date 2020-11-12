Raab slams expulsion of pro-democracy legislators in HK

LONDON: Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has condemned the expulsion of pro-democracy legislators in Hong Kong, warning that it represents a “further assault” on the region’s autonomy and freedoms.

Raab said China’s campaign to “harass, stifle and disqualify” democratic opposition tarnishes Beijing’s international reputation and undermines Hong Kong’s stability. Pro-democracy legislators in the former British colony resigned en masse on Wednesday after the government moved to remove four of them.

It came after China’s National People’s Congress Standing Committee passed a resolution saying those who support Hong Kong’s independence or refuse to acknowledge China’s sovereignty over the region should be disqualified.

Beijing has in recent months moved to clamp down on opposition voices in Hong Kong with the imposition of a national security law, after months of anti-government protests rocked the city.

Raab said in a statement: “China’s decision to arbitrarily remove elected pro-democracy Hong Kong legislators from their positions represents a further assault on Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy and freedoms under the UK-China Joint Declaration.

“This campaign to harass, stifle and disqualify democratic opposition tarnishes China’s international reputation and undermines Hong Kong’s long-term stability.”