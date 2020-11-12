CCI agrees on Rs350bn project to deal with stunted growth

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Common Interests (CCI) on Wednesday unanimously agreed on launching a Rs350 billion project to tackle the critical issue of malnourishment and stunted growth among the country’s children.

The “Tackling Malnutrition Induced Stunting in Pakistan” development project is set to cost approximately Rs350 billion and last five years (FY 2020-25).

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the 43rd meeting of CCI, which was attended by the chief ministers of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. It was agreed that 50 per cent of the cost — about Rs175 billion — would be provided by the federal government and the rest to be put in by the provincial governments for five years, a press release issued by the Prime Minister Office’s Media Wing said.

The project would target 30 per cent of the country’s total population, including 15 million women of reproductive age group and 3.9 million children under the age of two years through nutrition interventions.

It was agreed that the federal government would provide for nutrition supplementary commodities, capacity building of new and existing healthcare workers, and research and monitoring while the provinces would contribute towards implementation through involvement of existing lady health workers, community health workers, target population identification, programme management, institutional arrangement, evaluation and data sharing.

The CCI considered the request of KP government for a one-time permission to swap or substitute arrangement of one exploration block with another prospective block within the province. It accorded one-time approval for the swap with the condition that commitments accruing out of previous award of block should be completed and the Petroleum Division should incorporate a time limit for such swap so that future requests were catered for. The CCI also reviewed implementation status of previous decisions.

Keeping in view the importance of developing a consensus on the energy issues, it was decided that the next meeting of CCI be called in the first month of next year to finalise issues related to the costs of electricity, gas and fuel; and to resolve water related matters.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the energy issues carried a national impact and it was necessary that a consensus was developed among the provinces where a “win-win result” was achieved for the benefit of the people of Pakistan.