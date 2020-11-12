Govt plans ‘student travel window’ ahead of Christmas

LONDON: University students in England will be allowed to travel home in early December after a four-week lockdown is eased to spend Christmas with their families, under government plans unveiled on Wednesday.

Universities will switch to online tuition by December 9 while students will be encouraged to return home during a “travel window” through the preceding week.

Health officials and university staff will work with transport operators to ensure there are staggered departure times during the seven-day window, according to the guidance. The government has said it will help universities test as many students as possible before the travel window, with institutions in areas of high coronavirus prevalence prioritised.

Those testing positive must self-isolate for 10 days, but then should still have enough time to travel home under the plans. “You can never eliminate the risk—we’re amidst a pandemic,” Universities Minister Michelle Donelan told Sky News. “What we’re doing, is trying to manage that risk, reduce it and give students the confidence to go home.”

England’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jenny Harries said the mass movement of students in the run-up to Christmas “presents a really significant challenge within the Covid-19 response”.

“It is crucial that students follow the guidance in order to protect their families and the communities they return to,” she added in a statement.

Meanwhile, Universities Minister Michelle Donelan has urged students travelling home to England from other parts of the UK should undertake at least a fortnight of “refined behaviour” before returning to their families for Christmas.

Donelan told BBC Breakfast: “They need at least two weeks of refined behaviour and we will be providing a comms (communication) campaign to support that, with information so they know exactly what they are to do.”

Asked why students were not being told to isolate for a fortnight, Ms Donelan said it had been a “very difficult” term for students and the government wants to allow them to go home for Christmas. Students who test negative for coronavirus at university on or before December 9 – but who are still identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive – will be allowed to return to their family home but they must continue self-isolation at home for a period of 14 days, according to the DfE.

But the University and College Union (UCU) has said the Government’s plans are “riddled with holes” and they warned that the tight timescale for a mass movement of students “left little room for error.”

The DfE has said Covid-19 tests will be offered to as many students as possible before they travel, but academics have warned that a roll out of mass testing will be a “massive undertaking”.

On Wednesday, the Welsh government said university students will be asked to undergo rapid coronavirus testing before returning home for Christmas. Welsh universities will also end the majority of “in-person” lessons in the week ending December 8, allowing time for students who test positive to isolate.

The guidance says universities should not restart any social and extra-curricular activities when the second lockdown in England ends and they should work with hospitality settings in the local area to discourage opportunities for students to “socialise extensively” before returning home.