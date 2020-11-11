Inefficiency, leaking sensitive info FIA deputy director dismissed

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has dismissed from service Deputy Director FIA Sajjad Mustafa Bajwa on charges of inefficiency and leaking sensitive information, a spokesman for the ministry confirmed when contacted.

The FIA marked the inquiry against Sajjad Mustafa Bajwa to the Ministry of Interior on April 30, 2020 for investigation into charges against him.

The ministry constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the charges.

The inquiry officer proved all the charges against the officer and he was served with a show cause notice as well as given personal hearing by the authority.

The secretary interior being the competent authority imposed a major penalty on Mr. Bajwa.

The additional secretary was the authorized officer in the case and the deputy director was dismissed.