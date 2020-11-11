close
Wed Nov 11, 2020
Journalist Protection Bill finalised: Shibli

National

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said the Journalist Protection Bill had been finalised by the Ministry of Information and Human Rights Division.

In a tweet, he said it would soon be submitted to Parliament for approval. "Protecting the rights of journalists and workers is our number one priority," he remarked.

Shibli Faraz said: "We will strive for the promotion of independent and responsible journalism in the country."

