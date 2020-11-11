Khurshid Kasuri joyous at Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s bail

ISLAMABAD: Former foreign minister Mian Khurshid Mahmood Kasuri Tuesday welcomed the release of Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and termed it a good omen for the media freedom in the country.

In a statement, he said granting of bail by the apex court and subsequent release of the country’s top newsman from the prison was a positive sign for press freedom and healthy journalism.

Kasuri said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman symbolized an independent media in the country.

“The Mir family has brought most sophisticated technology in the media world of Pakistan as its trendsetter in the field of media.”

He said Jang Group’s publications and Geo TV were respectable representative symbols of Pakistan across the world.

“These groups have always upheld the national interest and stood up against the adversaries of Pakistan with fair amount of courage,” he said.

Kasuri regretted that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and his family had to confront untoward incidents during his lengthy detention in a case that had no sound basis.

He said the nation would always regard the sacrifices of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for upholding the flag of media freedom, democracy and human rights in high esteem.