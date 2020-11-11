Film director, producer Iqbal Kashmiri hospitalised in critical state

LAHORE: Noted film director and producer Iqbal Kashmiri was admitted to a private hospital in a critical condition by his family on Monday night after the Shaikh Zayed Hospital administration allegedly refused to shift him on a ventilator in the Emergency Ward.

The family of Iqbal Kashmiri, an iconic figure in Pakistan's film industry, alleged Iqbal Kashmiri was seriously ill and Shaikh Zayed Hospital administration refused to shift him on a ventilator, therefore, they admitted him to a private hospital, which is out of reach of their financial condition.

Talking with The News on Tuesday, Iqbal Kashmiri's grandson Ahsan Khwaja said his grandfather fell ill some two days back and they took him to Shaikh Zayed Hospital. Iqbal Kashmiri was kept in Emergency Ward for two days and when his condition worsened, the hospital management told the family to take him to some other hospital because no ventilator was available in the hospital and the patient needed to be shifted to a ventilator immediately.

Ahsan, the heartbroken grandson of the great national asset, said, “Despite our hue and cry, the doctors did nothing and finally we took Iqbal Kashmiri to a private hospital in Faisal Town where treatment is very expensive and the family can’t afford it while the financial condition of Iqbal Kashmiri was also very weak.” He appealed to the federal and Punjab governments as well as the Chief of Army Staff to help the film director for his treatment.

He also released a video message on social media seeking help of the government for the treatment of Iqbal Kashmiri who is fighting for his life.

Shaikh Zayed Hospital Administrator Dr Akbar Hussain did not attend a call made to get his version regarding the matter of refusal to shift Kashmiri on a ventilator. Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Secretary Barrister Nabeel Awan also did not respond to the call despite a message was sent to him in this regard.