Information Ministry: Govt believes in not confronting anyone, says Firdous

LAHORE; Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the Punjab Information Department will be reorganised in accordance with the modern-day requirements for timely dissemination of information.

Chairing a meeting here on Tuesday, she said the government believes in staying in touch with everyone and not confronting with anyone.”

She said electronic and digital media cells of DGPR will be transformed into directorates. The performance of the department will be improved through digitization and training. The department will launch its own FM radio channel and create its own YouTube channel on which the best productions will be shared, she said.

Director General Public Relations Muhammad Aslam Dogar and other officers from different provincial departments were also present.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said digitalization of Pakistan is the only option to connect Pakistan with the rest of the world. The role of media is very important to provide awareness to the masses. She said that specialised training courses would be started for the officers of the department and journalists belonging to private institutions. An information academy would be set up in Punjab on the pattern of the academy set by the Centre, she added.

The performance of all PROs will be evaluated on a daily basis and on the basis of hard work, dedication and devotion and the department will announce “PRO of the month” who will be given not only certificate but honorarium as well. She said the opposition tried to create an impression that they did a lot of work during their tenure whereas the situation was opposite and instead they used to blow their own trumpet. “On the other hand, the focus of the PTI government is the welfare of the public and we are working day and night on it without blowing our trumpet,” she said.

Later, the special assistant to chief minister on information also met with the bureau chiefs of private television channels and informed them about the government’s media policy. She said welfare of journalists is an important part of the government policy. “We believe that media is the best way to convey the message to the public,” she added.

The PTI government is making strenuous efforts to improve the lives of masses and there is a need to convey it to the general public through the media, she stated.